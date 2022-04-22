Study reveals that the biggest mega earthquake in history hit 9.5 on the Richter scale

With the advancement of technology and the compilation of data, scientists are able to compare methods that help to understand what happened on Earth thousands of years ago. As such, archaeologists have found evidence of the largest earthquake known in human history – a terrifying earthquake measuring 9.5 on the Richter scale.

According to the study, the mega earthquake caused an 8,000 km tsunami and caused human populations to abandon neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.

The earthquake occurred about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile, when a tectonic plate rupture lifted the region's coastline. The subsequent tsunami was so powerful that created waves up to 20 meters high and traveled to New Zealandwhere he threw car-sized rocks hundreds of kilometers into the interior, material found by researchers.

Mega earthquake in Chile in 1960 killed more than 6,000 people

So far, the biggest earthquake ever was the 1960 Valdivia earthquake, which hit southern Chile with a magnitude between 9.4 and 9.6, killing 6,000 people and sending tsunamis across the Pacific Ocean.

The rupture that caused the Valdivia earthquake was enormous, extending up to 800 km. But as the scientists detail in research published April 6 in the journal Science Advances, the newly discovered ancient mega-earthquake was even bigger, coming from a rupture with about 1,000 km.

Tension between tectonic plates leads to devastating seismic waves

Such as the Valdivia earthquake, the old earthquake was a mega-seismic, the most powerful type of earthquake in the world. These earthquakes occur when one of the Earth's tectonic plates is forced, or subducted, beneath another.

The two plates end up being held together by friction, but the forces that caused the plates to collide continue to build. Eventually, the enormous tension that exists at the point of contact between the plates rips apart, creating a gigantic rupture, leading to the release of energy in the form of devastating seismic waves.

Evidence of the giant quake has been found in marine and coastal items - such as coastal deposits (rocks, pebbles and sand native to coastal regions) and marine rocks, shells and marine life - that researchers have found displaced deep into the Atacama Desert, in Chile.

Not only did we find evidence of sedimentation and fossils of marine animals that would have been living peacefully in the sea before being thrown, but we also found all this at very high points and well 'inside' the continent, so it couldn't have been a storm that had put them there.

He mentioned the specialist geologist of the British university, James Goff.

How were scientists able to figure out the age of the evidence?

To get a better idea of ​​what brought these deposits so far from the sea, the researchers used the radiocarbon dating. This method involves measuring the amounts of carbon 14, an isotope of radioactive carbon, found within a material to determine its age.

like the carbon 14 is everywhere on Earth, deposits easily absorb it during its formation. The half-life of carbon 14, or the time it takes for half of it to radioactively decompose, is 5,730 years, making it ideal for scientists who want to go back to the last 50,000 years of history by verifying how much carbon 14 is not. decomposed that a material has.

after dating 17 deposits at seven separate excavation sites over 600 km off the northern coast of Chile, researchers found that the age of out-of-place coastal material suggested it had been washed inland about 3,800 years ago.

Other evidence has also come in the form of ancient stone structures that archaeologists have excavated. These human-built stone walls were found lying beneath the tsunami deposits, and some were lying back, pointing out to sea, suggesting that had been overturned by the strong currents of the tidal wave.

The local population there was left with nothing. Our archaeological work found that massive social upheaval ensued as communities moved inland beyond the reach of the tsunamis. It was over 1,000 years before people returned to live on the coast, which is an astounding length of time given that they depended on the sea for food.

Said Goff.

The conclusion about the consequences is unanimous. If in the past, 3,800 years ago the pacific islands were "uninhabited", in the case of Chile, the country suffered a great impact. However, these islands are now all well-populated, and many are popular tourist destinations.

When such an event occurs the next time, the consequences could be catastrophic unless we learn from these findings.