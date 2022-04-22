Sweden and Finland’s NATO Joining Could Take Russia’s War in Ukraine to Another Level

Last week, Finland’s Parliament moved on to debate a report on national security that addresses membership of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Despite not mentioning urgency, the document highlights this position. At the same time, the Social Democratic Party of Sweden, which runs the country and has been against the proposal for years, started to promote an internal debate on the subject. They are signs of a historic change in these two countries, traditionally neutral and against the union with the military alliance. Everything changed with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There is a long way to go: the application for membership still needs to be formalized and there is a bureaucratic process for acceptance. But current geopolitics can hasten these procedures.

The new reality was announced by the leaders of the two nations in recent days. The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, received her Finnish counterpart, Sanna Marin, in Stockholm, to discuss the security of the two countries in the face of the changed international environment. Considered “sister but not twin nations” (Finland, for example, has 1,300 kilometers of border with Russia, which Sweden does not), the two have a history of non-alignment. In recent decades, the two countries have maintained close relations with the Western military alliance and contributed with actions in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Balkans, while maintaining dialogue with the Russians, until after the invasion of Crimea in 2014. But they had never shown willingness to join NATO, even participating in military training, now intensified since the invasion of Ukraine.

The vision of the two countries is now different. Analysis by researchers Colin Wall and Sean Monoghan, presented last week by the Center for International Studies and Strategy (CSIS), cited above, shows this transformation. For example, opinion polls show that in Finland, in March, 62% of the population were in favor of the country becoming a member of NATO. This percentage in 2017 was no more than 21%. With that, the Finnish Parliament will be debating this report in the coming weeks. Even with the eventual accession, the Finnish population remains against the installation of nuclear weapons in the country.

In Sweden, the population was already more favorable. After the start of the war in Ukraine, the numbers increased from 31% to 59%. But partisan issues are fundamental in that country: the center-right was already in favor, the extreme right decided to reassess its opposition and the Social Democrats (ahead of the Swedish government), also against it, started an intense internal debate – after all, joining (or not) to NATO could influence the September general elections. Parliamentarians are still debating whether the application for membership will require a simple majority or two-thirds of the plenary votes.

The expectation is that the two countries will close these debates and approve the official – and joint – request in these two months, before the NATO summit in Madrid, in June. Jens Stoltenberg, the organization’s secretary general, sees no impediment to speeding up the process, not least because there is significant concern about the period until the transition. There would be loopholes for Russian interference in the meantime, when the two countries still cannot officially receive “protection” as members. There is fear of Russian cyber and military attacks.

The action of the Nordic countries, as well as Germany’s decision to re-equip its Armed Forces, marks the biggest geopolitical turnaround in Europe since the end of the Berlin Wall. Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, among other reasons, because he was counting on the decline of NATO (which was criticized by Emmanuel Macron and gloated by Donald Trump), but the Russian’s military adventure made the alliance stronger. Therefore, Putin reinforces the nuclear threat and calls for a greater military presence in the Baltic Sea. Just as he faces difficulties in the neighboring country, he is also in danger of losing this battle in Europe.

Join: step by step

There are several stages for a country to become a member of NATO. First, it is necessary to wait for the national decision, to inform its aspiration to the military alliance (as Georgia and Ukraine have already done). NATO then sends out an invitation for the country to apply. Next, the aspirant needs to ensure that he meets political, military and economic criteria, in addition to agreeing with democratic and peace concepts. Here comes the essentials: showing that you are prepared to show up with investments in the NATO armed forces.

The country receives the Members’ Action Plan (Bosnia and Herzegovina is at this stage) and then the Accession Protocol is sent to the respective legislative houses. Only after this bureaucratic phase is over is the country invited to join NATO. But it still has to go through the ratification of the 30 member countries and some may delay the process (as Hungary would have already done). In the case of North Macedonia, the most recent country accepted, it was 13 months in total.