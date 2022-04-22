The 25 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass (April 2022)

Xbox has been betting hard on the Game Passa subscription service that lets you access an ever-rotating catalog of games, with many titles arriving on launch day.

There are several modalities of the service – which you can see in more detail in this comparative article of PlayStation Plus, Game Pass and Switch Online – but there is something that will always make all the difference for consumers: games.

In this article, we will then enumerate which best games that are currently on Xbox Game Pass.

Best Xbox Game Pass Games (April 2022)



Without further ado, here’s our list of the best games currently available on Xbox Game Pass. It is important to note that these games concern the April monthbut we will update this list whenever the service receives new games.

To increase inclusivity, we encourage you to use the comment box to provide your own opinion and advice.

Here are some important informations:

The list is not in a specific order.

Whenever possible, we also link to our review.

Some games on this list (notably those on EA Play) require you to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5



game description: The ultimate Horizon adventure is waiting for you! Explore Mexico’s vibrant and limitless scenery, and have fun behind the wheel of hundreds of the world’s best cars.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Dishonored 2



game description: Take back your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2, the second installment in the award-winning saga created by Arkane Studios. Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. How will you combine your character’s powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate enemies?

Analysis seal: Mandatory





Yakuza: Like a Dragon



game description: Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza left at death’s door by the man he trusted most. Grab your legendary staff and get ready to crack some skulls in the criminal underworld through dynamic RPG combat, set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Scarlet Nexus



game description: Take on the role of Yuito Sumeragi, a new OSF recruit whose goal is to become an elite psionicist, just like the man who saved his life as a child. Armed with a talent for psychokinesis, you must explore the futuristic New Himuka and uncover the mysteries of a future, Brain Punk-style, caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.

Seal of our review: Recommended





The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim



game description: Skyrim has redefined and revolutionized epic open world fantasy gaming by bringing a complete virtual world to life for you to explore however you want. Play with any type of character you can imagine and do whatever you want; The Elder Scrolls’ legendary freedom of choice, storytelling and sense of adventure are presented like never before.

Rating of our review: 9 out of 10

gears 5



game description: With the war about to begin, Kait Diaz disappears to unravel her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself. She takes your character and weapon skins to new discoveries and takes advantage of difficulties and bonus modifiers.

Seal of our review: Recommended





It Takes Two



game description: Enter the craziest adventure of your life in It Takes Two, a new genre of platform adventure created exclusively for Coop. Master unique and associated character skills at each new level. Help each other through an abundance of obstacles and moments of crying and laughing.

Seal of our review: Required





dead space



game description: When a massive excavation unit, the USG Ishimura, discovers a mysterious alien artifact in a remote solar system, communications with Earth are mysteriously cut off. Engineer Isaac Clarke is sent to repair Ishimura’s communication system, but finds a living nightmare.

Rating of our review: 9 out of 10





Tunic



game description: Explore a realm filled with lost legends, ancient powers and ferocious monsters in TUNIC, an isometric action game about a little fox on a grand adventure. Alone in a ruined place and with no weapons beyond your own curiosity, you’ll have to face colossal beasts, collect strange and powerful items and reveal secrets forgotten by time.

hades



game description: As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, wield the powers and mythical weapons of Olympus to free yourself from the grip of the god of the dead, while growing stronger and uncovering more of history with each unique escape attempt.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Tetris Effect Connected



game description: This is Tetris as you’ve never seen, heard or felt – an incredibly addictive, unique and breathtaking reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time. Now with new competitive online and local co-op multiplayer modes.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy



game description: Set off on a wild journey through the cosmos with a new take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold but questionable leadership, you’ve convinced an eccentric team of unlikely heroes to join you.

Seal of our review: no seal





Halo: The Master Chief Collection



game description: Six games, an epic saga. The Master Chief’s story brought together in an integrated experience optimized for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Including Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4, this is the ultimate Halo experience.

Rating of our review: 9 out of 10





Nobody Saves The World



game description: Go from indefinite nobody to Slug, GHOST and DRAGON in this new take on action RPGs from the creators of Guacamelee! Complete quests to discover and switch between over 15 unique and varied forms. Mix and match skills in unexpected ways to unlock and complete even MORE challenging quests.





Ori and the Will of the Wisps



game description: Embark on a new adventure in a vast and exotic world where you will encounter giant enemies and challenging puzzles in your quest to discover Ori’s destiny. Guide Ori through an adventure full of dangers using new weapons, spells and attacks.

Seal of our review: Required





Hollow Knight



game description: Descend into the world of Hollow Knight! Explore winding caverns, ancient cities and deadly wastes. Fight against evil creatures, team up with bizarre insects. Discover ancient history and solve mysteries buried at the heart of the kingdom.





Doom Eternal



game description: The armies of Hell have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign whose mission is to defeat demons in various dimensions and prevent the total destruction of humanity.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Psychonauts 2



game description: Combining fun missions with mysterious conspiracies, Psychonauts 2 is an adventure platformer with a unique style and numerous customizable powers. Take control of Raz on a dangerous and hilarious journey through the minds of friends and foes alike until you defeat a ruthless psycho-villain.

Seal of our review: Recommended





A Plague Tale: Innocence



game description: Follow the critically acclaimed story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a thrilling adventure through one of the darkest moments in history. Pursued by Inquisition soldiers and surrounded by swarms of unstoppable rats, Amicia and Hugo will learn to trust each other.

Seal of our review: Recommended

Death’s Door



game description: Harvesting the souls of the dead and chopping the stitch can be monotonous, but for Death’s Door’s Crow it’s just another day’s work. Your job becomes more exciting when one of the souls on your list is stolen and you must chase a desperate thief unaffected by death – to a place where creatures brimming with greed and power continue to grow, even after their date. of expiration.

Seal of our review: Recommended





The Outer Worlds



game description: The Outer Worlds is a single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore a colony in space, the character you choose to become will determine how this player-controlled story unfolds. In the colony equation, you are the variable that no one could predict.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Halo Infinite



game description: It is the latest game in the Halo series with the most expansive Master Chief campaign ever and an innovative free multiplayer experience. When the last ray of hope has been lost and the fate of humanity hangs in the balance, Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless enemy ever.

Seal of our review: Recommended





Mortal Kombat 11



game description: Take control of Earthrealm’s protectors in TWO critically acclaimed, time-crossing Story Campaigns in an attempt to stop Kronika who wants to turn back time and restart history. Friendships are tested and new alliances are forged, in the battle to save all existence.

Seal of our review: no seal





Dragon Quest 11



game description: As the Luminary, a young descendant of a legendary hero who defeated the forces of darkness in the remote past, join a group of charismatic companions and embark on a journey that will take you to all sorts of places to save the world from a terrible threat.

Seal of our review: Recommended





HITMAN Trilogy



game description: Access the World of Assassination trilogy. Go on an adventure and visit over 20 locations around the world and become Agent 47 in the ultimate spy story. Unleash creativity, chase targets and enjoy unparalleled freedom of choice on an exploration map with locations imagined to the smallest detail.





What other Xbox Game Pass games do you recommend? Make yourself heard in the comment box!