The Masked Singer USA: Climão! Participant causes shock when being unmasked and judge leaves the program; watch!

A few months ago, behind-the-scenes information about the North American “The Masked Singer” appeared, stating that there had been a “climate” in the recordings after the judges discovered the true identity of one of the masked participants – comedian Ken Jeong, even, came to leave the studio. This Wednesday (20), the episode finally aired, and showed the revelation of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, on the show’s stage. Spoiler: the buzz about the shocking moment was absolutely right…

Giuliani was “unmasked” as the participant behind the “Jack In The Box” costume, a sort of multi-colored clown. Right away, the surprise by his presence took over the studio. Nicole Scherzinger, one of the judges, was one of the first to doubt who was in front of her. “Is that Robert Duvall?”questioned the star, thinking he was the award-winning actor and producer. “No, it’s not [Robert Duvall]“replied Jeong, already visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

In the sequence, Judge Robin Thicke also explained his opinion. “This is definitely something I would never have imagined”, said the R&B singer. From there, Ken Jeong kept his arms crossed, while the presenter, Nick Cannon, asked the reasons that led Rudy to participate in the program. “I think the main reason is that I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely different from you and very unlikely.”added the 77-year-old former politician.

After the speech, Ken Jeong came down from the area where the judges were and left the stage, in protest. “For me, it did”said the comedian, as the former lawyer sang “Bad to the Bone” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers. Watch the video of the moment:

We really have failed as a society. pic.twitter.com/vrvk66KWem — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

And check out an excerpt from the presentation:

He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now. pic.twitter.com/ZKM5Gkca7F — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) April 21, 2022

Rudy Giuliani, who was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001, is known for being one of Trump’s supporters and also for claiming that the former president won the 2020 election, but was “stolen” by Joe Biden. He is even accused of having coordinated a scheme to try to impose illegitimate voters in the last vote. In June 2021, Giuliani had his attorney’s license suspended in New York; the following month, he also lost the right to practice in Washington, D.C.

It’s not the first time the North American version of the show has cast controversial participants. In the third season, the politician linked to the extreme right, Sarah Palin, was in the reality. She is a former vice-presidential candidate of the United States in 2008 and a former governor of Alaska. In January of this year, she was seen in a restaurant after testing positive for Covid-19. The republican was not vaccinated against the virus.