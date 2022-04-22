tricks and how to make perfect videos on instagram

The production of content for has been a recurring thing for years, however, during the pandemic, the number of content creators increased and, consequently, the amount of content produced also grew.

See also: How to choose a frequent flyer program? – Discover 4 good options



Nowadays, with the different options of platforms, it is possible to create different types of content, in countless ways and for different types of audiences, aiming, in most cases, for people’s entertainment.

What happens in this scenario, however, is that people are unaware of how much content production requires time, availability and, most importantly, a lot of creativity to be developed in a positive way and obtain results at high levels.

Although it seems easy, the content creator goes through a series of steps until, finally, he delivers the result of his work to the public and, finally, achieves success and many views.

So, thinking about improving people’s understanding of creating content on the internet, we have separated here the main topics in relation to this subject, which can help you in a positive way to improve your performance on the internet and increase your viewing. Keep reading to find out how to make reels on instagram.

How to make reels?

Reels is a tool available on Instagram, a photo and video platform that is increasingly being used by many people in different places and that, the more views you have, the more chances you have to monetize and make profits for users.

Although the creation itself is quite a difficult process, assembling the reels is not that complex. However, just like any other activity, it requires dedication and focus to be performed correctly and positively.

The reels, in this case, is nothing more than a tool for short videos, from 15 to 30 seconds, in vertical format. Check out below how to assemble your reels and succeed on the internet.

At first, the user enters Instagram and clicks on the central icon, which has the clapperboard symbol, and records the video with the front or rear camera, user preference, or using the videos that are already saved on their device.

After that, the user must choose a duration time of this video, which varies from 15 to 30 seconds and, in the sequence, select the song that he wants to use in his video production. The user can also use the original audio, in the case of videos already saved on the device.

Next, the user will have to choose the speed, effects and filters that he wants to use in his video, and whether or not he wants to use text squares in the form of subtitles. Another step, in the case of the person producing the video, is to use the timer to give time to develop the desired actions.