An episode on Big Brother Brasil involving brother Eliezer caused a stir on social media. Netizens were amused by former sister Lina’s reaction to seeing that her confinement colleague was not circumcised. The matter, however, needs to be treated seriously, as there are risks to the health of men having phimosis in adulthood.

The surgeon Renato Oliveira, from the Institute of Urology, Oncology and Robotic Surgery (IUCR), highlights that it is necessary to be aware of this excess skin that affects part of men. Specialist in uro-oncology, Oliveira explains that the foreskin is the skin that covers the glans (head of the penis). When the skin is excessive to the point that it is no longer possible to see the glans, phimosis is diagnosed.

After birth and over time, the foreskin naturally begins to separate from the glans. According to Renato Oliveira, about 5% of boys born will not be able to have full exposure of the head of the penis. Of these, only 1% will go from adolescence to adulthood maintaining phimosis.

In cases where the child’s foreskin does not naturally separate from the glans, it is recommended to wait until at least 2 years of age. Measures such as performing exercises, massages, attempting exposure while bathing and eventually using some ointments are indicated during this period. If they don’t work, surgery to correct them will have to be done. The procedure is called circumcision.

