Understand the symptoms of colon cancer; tumor that caused Pele to be hospitalized again

Recently, Pelé was hospitalized again at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, located in São Paulo, to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. This type of cancer is located in the large intestine – also called colon. – and is part of intestinal tumors.

Second the National Cancer Institute (Inca), colon cancer symptoms include:

The presence of blood in the stool;

Change in bowel habits;

Abdominal pain or discomfort;

Weakness and anemia;

Unexplained weight loss;

Change in stool shape and abdominal mass.

Because the symptoms are common to other illnesses, it is important to see a doctor for diagnosis. Most colon cancers originate in the lining of the intestine. Early evaluation and prevention can be done by colonoscopy, through routine exams from 45 years of age. The identification is made by biopsy.

In addition to age, risk factors such as family history, being overweight, unhealthy diet, smoking, drinking alcohol, and inflammatory bowel diseases such as chronic ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease can all contribute to tumor growth.

Pele in photo from December of last year

Image: Reproduction Instagram

According to Inca, the estimate for 2020 was 40,990 new cases, with 20,520 in men and 20,470 in women. It is the second type of cancer that most affects men (after prostate) and women (after breast) in Brazil.

To date, bowel cancer is treatable and often curable. But, if there is metastasis to other organs, such as liver and lung, the chances are reduced. Treatment consists of surgery to remove the affected part of the intestine and also the lymph nodes. Then other steps include radiation therapy to lessen the chance of the tumor returning.

Pele says he is fine after colon surgery to remove tumor

Last year, Pele revealed, through an Instagram post, that he had colon surgery to remove a tumor after six days of hospitalization. At the age of 80, the King of Football was admitted to the Albert Einstein Hospital for routine exams and had to stay after the medical health team noticed a health problem.

“My friends, thank you so much for the messages of affection. I thank God for making me feel so good and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel take care of my health. Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified in the tests I mentioned in the last week. Fortunately, I’m used to celebrating great victories alongside you. I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends”, wrote Pelé.

“Patient Edson Arantes do Nascimento underwent surgery last Saturday (4th) to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon, at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The tumor was identified during routine cardiovascular and laboratory tests and the material was sent for pathological analysis. The patient, who is doing well, is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and is expected to be transferred to his room on Tuesday (7)”.

