US announces new sanctions against Russia

The aim of the new package is to reach those who were not affected by the already announced restrictions

The United States released on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among the targets are a large commercial bank, people and entities linked to a Russian oligarch, virtual currency mining companies and hundreds of citizens collaborating with the war in Ukraine.

“The Treasury Department sanctioned Transcapitalbank, a major Russian commercial bank that provides services to banks globally to avoid international sanctions,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in an interview with reporters.

Also in order to prevent Russia from surviving the restrictions already put in place, “more than 40 individuals and entities that are part of a Russian sanctions evasion network led by Russian oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev” were sanctioned, Psaki added.

The US Treasury even imposed sanctions on companies in Russia’s virtual currency mining sector, which provide revenue to the Russian government. According to the department, Russian mining is “supposedly the 3rd largest in the world”.

Furthermore, “the State Department has imposed visa restrictions on more than 600 individuals in response to human rights abuses by Russia and Belarus”, said the spokeswoman. According to the US Treasury, these Russian citizens are “involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad, in activities that threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and in human rights abuses” in the Donbass region.

Three Russian officials will also face visa restrictions.”for involvement in serious human rights violations”, in addition to 17 other people accused of “undermine democracy in Belarus”.

According to Psaki, the new restrictions package “is part of an intensified effort to crack down on those trying to evade unprecedented sanctions”.

EUROPEAN UNION

The EU (European Union) is working on its 6th package of sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday (April 17) that the new round should hit Russian banks that had been spared and the oil sector. According to the chairman of the commission, the bankruptcy of the Russian state is just one “a matter of time”.

“Exports of goods to Russia fell by 70%. (…) Hundreds of large companies and thousands of specialists left the country. Russia’s GDP, according to current forecasts, will decline by 11%”, justified von der Leyen.