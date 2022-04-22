Warzone has Godzilla and King Kong

Activision has confirmed the arrival of King Kong and Godzilla in Call of Duty: Warzone. Beasts will be added to the battle royale in an event known as Operation Monarch, set to kick off May 11 on all platforms.

After a series of rumors about the presence of the colossal creatures on the island of Caldera, the studio Raven Software has officially revealed their participation at the beginning of the third season of Warzone. Godzilla and King Kong will be the main figures in a never-before-seen plot in the game, acting as novelties in a background about secret experiments and nature’s counterattacks.

Check out the clip below and see more details of the kaijus, who will have their visuals adapted from the film published in 2021 by Warner Bros.:

More information about the monsters’ participation and innovative gameplay mechanics in Operation Monarch will be released soon.

