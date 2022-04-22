What are the risks of pet licking for your health?

Many pet tutors are in doubt when it comes to their pet’s lick. A study carried out in Portugal and the United Kingdom points out that healthy pet dogs and cats can be transmitters of antibiotic-resistant bacteria to humans, becoming true “reservoirs” of germs.

The study was carried out by the researchers juliana Menezes, from the University of Lisbon, in Portugal, and Sian Frosini, from the Royal Veterinary College, in the United Kingdom. They wanted to find out if resistant bacteria can be transmitted from animals to tutors.

Stool samples were collected from 58 healthy people and from 18 cats and 40 dogs that lived with them in 41 homes in Portugal and 56 healthy people and 45 dogs from 42 homes in the United Kingdom. The analysis showed the presence of drug-resistant bacteria in 14 dogs and 15 humans – that is, it confirmed the hypothesis of transmission, which can occur either through feces or through the oral route, the licks.

According to the researchers, carrier animals can release bacteria into their environment for months, becoming a source of infection for other people and/or more vulnerable animals.

bacteria sharing

“Our findings verify not only the sharing of bacteria antibiotic resistance, but also resistance genes among companion animals and their owners in the community, underscoring the need for ongoing local surveillance programs to identify potential risk to human health “, explained Juliana Menezes to the Medical XPress website.

“Sometimes bacteria may not be shared, but their resistance genes are”, reinforces the researcher. “These genes are found in moving pieces of DNA, which means they can be transferred between different bacterial populations in animals and humans,” she added.

Antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to public health because it can make diseases like pneumonia, sepsis, urinary tract infections, and wounds untreatable.

“Our findings reinforce the need for people to practice good hygiene around their pets and reduce the use of unnecessary antibiotics in company animals and people”, concluded the expert.