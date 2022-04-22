WhatsApp proposes changes to ‘last seen’ status; see the details

Who never wanted to enter Whatsapp just to reply to a certain person without the message of “last seen” would appear for the other contacts right away. However, it seems that the messenger is working to resolve this.

Recently, according to the website WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has started a testing phase with new features for the “last seen” tool. Since the 16th of April, in beta version 22.9.0.70users are able to hide the time of their last visit from specific contacts.

Check out the screenshot that shows how the feature works:

The “last seen” tab is available on WhatsApp and shows the time of user’s last access to the chat app. To ensure more privacy, many people hide this information from all friends and strangers. However, with the new tool, it will be possible to define which people will have access to this data.

In addition to this feature, other functions would be on the application’s news list, such as bio privacy settings changes and profile picture of users. The novelty, which was made available in the beta version of WhatsApp, does not yet have a release forecast for the official version of the messenger.