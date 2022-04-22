Xbox Game Studios Publishing works on a ‘truly innovative product’ for Xbox

In recent times, Xbox has been working hard to establish itself in Japan, a territory where historically it has always struggled to establish itself.

And the latest tweet from Matt Smith, a producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing in Japan, shows that same commitment from Xbox.

In the tweet, which you can see below, Smith says that “My team at Xbox Publishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top developers on a truly innovative product for Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions.”

Next, Matt Smith posts other tweets with a series of vacancies for his studio, including C++ programmers, producers, among other positions.

What “innovative product” will this be? We will have to wait for further news over the next few times.

My team at @XboxPublishing here in Japan is growing. We are working with top-class developers on truly groundbreaking product for @Xbox. DMs are open, happy to answer any questions. Current open roles 👇 — Matt Smith (@ffs_matt) April 20, 2022