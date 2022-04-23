Aaron Greenberg Thanks For Support From Those Who Helped Xbox Grow This Generation

Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg took to his Twitter account to thank all of the support gamers have given Xbox throughout this new generation.

Greenberg shared a VGChartz post comparing the sales of two Xbox consoles, the Xbox 360 and the Xbox Series X/S, in the first 17 months. The post also says that the latest Xbox console beats its big sister by a large scale, with a difference of 4.49 million units.

“Thanks to all the people who have helped support the growth and adoption of Xbox so far this generation. Lots of work ahead and we hope the offering continues to improve globally as well.”commented Greenberg in this post.

In fact, the Xbox Series has proven to be quite popular with gamers, even with the effects of the pandemic still in place, and often surpassing the PS5 itself.

Xbox Game Pass has also been instrumental in the success of the console and the Xbox brand in general, with the service being constantly reinforced with more and better games. Don’t forget to check out our article with the best games on Xbox Game Pass if you need help on what to play.

