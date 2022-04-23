Abandoned dog runs after car begging for help and is adopted

Valia Orfanidou was driving along a rural road in Greece when a small dog jumped out of the bushes and started running after her car. Watching him through the rearview mirror, the woman realized that the puppy was determined to follow her.

According to Valia, Greece has around 3 to 5 million stray dogs. She says that the streets are like open-air shelters. “Anyone who doesn’t want their dog anymore dumps him on the streets, there’s no other option,” she told The Dodo.

As soon as she noticed the black and white dog following her, her first thought was “Oh no! Other!” The woman shelters and rescues dogs in Greece and reports on her blog, The Orphan Pet. That way, she knew she couldn’t just ignore the pet that was so desperately asking her for help.

So she stopped the car and waited until the dog got in. But the task was not so simple.

Photo: Playback/The Orphan Pet

Welcome, Bendit

“When I stopped, he hid under the wheels of the car. Every time I got close he would hide, and when I took a few steps away he would come out of hiding and bark at me like he was trying to say something,” he says.

After about 10 minutes of playing hide and seek with the dog, she managed to grab him and put him in the back seat of the car. There, he started wagging his tail happily and relieved.

Valia took him to a vet for a checkup. Fortunately, although the pup was surviving on whatever food he could find on the streets, he was surprisingly healthy.

Now in a loving foster home in Athens, the dog is named Bandit and is growing rapidly. “He is independent and strong-minded,” Valia reported. “But very loyal and lives to learn.”