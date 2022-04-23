Android has been losing market share as iOS grows, report reveals

The failure of Windows Phone and the unpopularity of alternative operating systems have polarized the global smartphone market into only two viable alternatives: Android or iOS. These softwares lead the market share and are present in most smartphones sold both in Brazil and in other countries, especially Android as it is used as a basis for the development of various customized interfaces created by brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi and… no , Huawei is not next.

According to a report issued by Statista, a German company specializing in market data, in the third quarter of 2018 Google’s system occupied the first position with a share of 77.32% in the sector, a number that dropped to 69.74% in January of this year and tends to stabilize in the coming months. While Android showed a decline, Apple managed to increase the presence of iOS in direct contrast to the results achieved by the competitor, that is, while one software fell, the other grew — a statement that can be observed in the progressive graph that evaluates the period between July 2018 and January 2022.

Although Apple is far from approaching Google, in recent years iOS has managed to expand its dominance from 19.4% to 25.4% in four years, a 6% increase that suggests consumer adoption of Apple smartphones instead. of Android alternatives in the same category. For now there is no information about the first quarter of this year, but the January indexes show a reduction in both systems, although Apple’s decline is more pronounced and evident.