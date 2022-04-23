Bride leaves wedding to jail after revealing what she served to guests

A bride decided to innovate in the ingredients of the buffet served to the guests to ‘brighten up’ the wedding party a little, but ended up in jail after being discovered.

Danya Shea Glenny Svoboda, 42, ordered marijuana to be placed in the middle of the meals and, along with wedding caterer, Jocelyn Montrinice Bryant, 31, was taken to the police station.

The case took place in February in Florida (USA), where the second woman was charged with delivering the drug, tampering with guests’ food and misdemeanor misdemeanor.

As expected, the guests experienced several symptoms, such as: laxity, hallucinations, tranquility, despair, fatigue, among other traditional signs of marijuana.

The story took a turn for the worse when others ended up in the hospital completely beside themselves and desperate. Tests revealed the presence of the drug in the patients’ bodies.

“I felt like my heart was going to stop, I texted myself so that if I died in my car, someone would know what happened to her,” guest Miranda Cady told Florida Police.