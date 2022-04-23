Check out this video of Elden Ring imagined for Game Boy

Elden Ring doesn’t stop bearing fruit: whether it’s memes, mods, art, secrets, speedruns or cosplay, fans were surrendered to From Software’s game, even though it’s been weeks since its release.

Now, a Twitch user named shintendoTV has decided to embark on a truly challenging task: demake Elden Ring for Game Boy.

According to the description in the YouTube video, which you can see below, the creator states that “I’m making a demake of Elden Ring for Game Boy! It will work on real hardware!”

“I’m using GB Studio 3.0, really impressive new software to develop this game. I haven’t decided on the size yet, but I hope to at least finish the Limgrave area by the end of May”, he continues.

The video below clearly shows the in-game tutorial, including the area boss; You’ll be able to wiggle around like you do in virtually every From Software game, and even the iconic “YOU DIED” screen that appears every time you die hasn’t been ruled out.

If you want to know more about the game and stay on top of its development, you can watch everything in greater detail on Twitch by shintendoTV.





Also don’t forget to check out other content about Elden Ring to quench your thirst for the game. Check out our guides on how to defeat all the bosses, the different endings of the game, and all the stages of Ranni’s quest.