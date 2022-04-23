check which drugs are contraindicated for the disease

With the increase in dengue cases in the Vale do Itajaí region, the Epidemiological Surveillance of Blumenau issued an alert about the use of medicines without medical advice by people with symptoms of the disease.

In case of high fever, muscle pain, eye pain, malaise, lack of appetite, headache and red spots on the body is important avoid drugs with substances that can worsen the patient’s clinical condition.

The recommendation is that in case of suspicion or confirmation of the disease, people do not use medicines based on:

Acetylsalicylic acid,

Ibuprofen

ketoprofen

diclofenac

naproxen

indomethacin

warfarin

dexamethasone

prednisolone

The city government reinforces that if the person already uses drugs with these components for other pathologies, it is important to consult a health professional.

THE hydration is a very important factor to prevent the disease from worsening and self-medication should be avoided.

The teams from the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Family Outpatient Clinics (AGF) units are oriented on the recommended care protocols for patient care.

