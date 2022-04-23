cooperative offers advantages and discounts to purchase health insurance

Initiative aimed at individuals and companies from Amrec and Amesc takes place this Wednesday

With more than 450 cooperating physicians from different specialties and a wide network of its own services, Unimed Criciúma is part of the largest system of health cooperatives in the world. With the objective of providing this quality health care to more and more people, the institution is preparing its first major sales action of the year. The initiative will take place this Wednesday (20), from 8 to 17:30.

Called “Unmissable Unimed Day”, the activity takes place simultaneously throughout the state, and in the south of Santa Catarina, Unimed Criciúma serves the public in the regions of Criciúma (Amrec) and Araranguá (Amesc). Throughout the day, the cooperative’s professionals will be available to offer special discounts to those who wish to purchase the health plan of the medical assistance network with the greatest coverage in Brazil.

The promotional action is valid for individual, family and business plans. There are options such as 50% discount on the first three monthly payments, installments from R$ 48.00 in the first two months, zero grace period for consultations and laboratory tests, among other advantages that vary according to the type of plan.

“We have several health services, a wide infrastructure and qualified professionals to offer the best care to our beneficiaries. The purpose of this action is to enable people to have access to a quality health plan with a very attractive cost-benefit”, says the president of Unimed Criciúma, Leandro Avany Nunes.

The institution has two hospitals, a maternity unit, a neonatal ICU, a network of laboratories, a Diagnostic Imaging Center, a digital Emergency Room, Telemedicine, in addition to specialist doctors in various areas. Interested parties can contact us now by phone (48) 3431-5909 (also WhatsApp) or through the following link: www.unimedcriciuma.com.br/landing.

Collaboration: Vanessa Amando | Press Office Unimed Criciúma