Covid-19 UK patient tests positive for 1 year and 4 months | Health

CC0 Public domain New subvariant of Ômicron, XE appears to be more transmissible, but does not yet arouse WHO concern

In the United Kingdom, a patient with Covid-19 tested positive for about 16 months until his death, according to the European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, it is the longest known infection case, as revealed by a study on the evolution of the virus. in immunosuppressed patients released this Friday, the 22nd.

The patient’s identity was not disclosed, however, the first one who tested positive took place in mid-2020. He continued to be positive in all tests (about 45) until his death, 505 days later, doctor Gaia Nebbia told the international agency AFP. , co-author of the study.

The European Congress of Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, which takes place from April 23 to 26, reported that the full research should be released soon.

The study looked at nine immunosuppressed patients with persistent virus infection between March 2020 and December 2021 and was conducted by researchers at King’s College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, London.

According to the study, all tested positive for at least eight weeks, and two for more than a year. Of the nine patients, four died, and four were cured. A ninth patient remained infected as of early 2022, 412 days after the first positive test.

“Immunocompromised patients with persistent infection have little chance of survival, and new treatment strategies are urgently needed to stop their infection,” warned Nebbia.

In the study, it was intended to investigate the mutations of the coronavirus in infected patients for several months.

“We wanted to characterize the viral evolution in these individuals who could accumulate mutations during their persistent infection. This is one of the hypotheses for the emergence of variants”, said the doctor.

According to estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released this Friday, 38.5 million people had Covid-19 in England between the end of April 2020 and mid-February 2022, that is, 70% of the population.