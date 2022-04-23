Devolver Digital enjoys SEGA and Sonic Origins reservations

Devolver Digital decided to make fun of SEGA due to the announcement that accompanied the reveal of Sonic Origins editions, DLCs and pre-order extras.

SEGA tarnished the announcement by revealing two different editions of Sonic Origins, the collection it is preparing to commemorate the first games of the blue hedgehog, accompanied by a bizarre list that informs what each edition includes, what reservations guarantee and even DLCs. .

Those who buy the €39.99 standard version will not have “character animations in the main menu” or “camera controls in the islands menu”, something that is available in the Premium Fun Pack DLC or in the Digital Deluxe Edition, which also includes the ” Hard Missions”.

Also, the “Letterbox Background” add-on is not available in either edition, only for those who book or purchase the Fun Pack.

Devolver Digital decided to make fun of the situation and presented a guide that reveals what each version and reservations of Trek to Yomi include.

Trek to Yomi is the publisher’s new indie game that features a black and white action game featuring samurai to pay homage to Japanese cinema.

It sounds impossible, but Trek to Yomi pre-orders include the full game on all platforms, including the “final credits” as Devolver Digital says to clearly poke fun at SEGA.

Our marketing department created a handy guide for preordering Trek to Yomi. Please use it to navigate your path to purchase. pic.twitter.com/cN9f303FIZ — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) April 20, 2022