Discover 5 drinks that help cleanse the kidneys naturally

You kidneys they are vital organs and are small in size. They are important for the functioning of the body in order to maintain good health. Its function is to filter the blood as well as flush out toxins through the urine. To maintain the health of this organ, it is important to have a balanced diet, as well as to consume drinking water on a regular and continuous basis.

As the kidneys retain the toxins present in the blood, they can build up and affect the function of the liver, kidneys and neighboring organs. They can also lead to kidney stones and other concerns.

Consuming some homemade recipes to clean the kidneys can be a practical and healthy solution. Let’s meet three natural drinks to cleanse the kidneys.

1- Dandelion tea

Dandelion is edible and is good for kidney health. Vitamins A, C and D, B complex, potassium, iron and zinc are derived from dandelion tea. This tea helps you urinate more often and plays a vital role in replacing potassium lost in your urine, as well as helping to dissolve kidney stones.

But before you start using it, the ideal is to consult a doctor first and then use it for a month. This kidney cleansing tea is undoubtedly very beneficial for health.

2- Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is useful as a kidney cleanser and improves liver health. In addition, this drink has antioxidants that play a vital role in removing free radicals and thus increasing the acidity of the urine. It also helps to remove calcium, thus reducing the tendency to develop kidney stones.

3- Ginger Tea

Ginger is a unique spice with many health benefits. By using ginger, free radicals are removed and inflammation associated with kidney disease is reduced.

The process of using ginger consists of several steps, which include grating the ginger washed in hot water and unpeeled and letting it stand in water for five minutes or more. To get a sweetener and enjoy it, you need to add a little honey. This tea helps relieve stomach pain, lower cholesterol levels and fight infections.

4- Nettle

Nettle is a plant that has been used in traditional herbal medicines for a long time. It has high content of antioxidants and also helps in decreasing inflammation.

In several European countries, nettle is widely used for the treatment of kidney diseases. As it is a diuretic, it plays an important role in flushing bacteria from the urinary tract. To help flush the kidneys, with every cup of tea it is advisable to drink an extra glass of water.

5- Lemon Juice

This helps in releasing fat and also in cleansing the liver. Citrate, present in lemon and orange juice, removes calcium from the kidneys and prevents the growth of kidney stones. One should drink lemon squeezed in a liter of cold water.