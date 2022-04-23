Do not drink! Drinks for people with diabetes to avoid

Avoiding some drinks for those with diabetes is crucial if the goal is to stay healthy. Poor diet, stress and a sedentary lifestyle are the main causes of diabetes, which is more common in obese people. However, even being so frequent, diabetes considerably reduces the quality of life and still causes a series of sequelae for patients.

See too: How to prune lemons to have more fruit throughout the year

More than that, untreated diabetes can progress to death. Therefore, it is worth understanding which foods, or rather, which drinks, are dangerous for those who have diabetes and make the problem even worse.

Avoid these dangerous drinks for those with diabetes

First, it is worth stressing that about 17 million people live with diabetes in Brazil. The number is almost twice as high in the United States of America (USA). The two countries make up the 5 with the highest number of diabetics in the world, alongside China, India and Pakistan. It is estimated that by 2030, Brazil will have 21.5 million adults (between 20 and 79 years old) who have the disease.

One of the ways to help control the disease and prevent it is through food. That is, what you eat is directly linked to the worsening of the disease or the attenuation of symptoms. For a person with diabetes to live well, they need to eat well and drink well. Little is said about drinks for those with diabetes, but they are true poisons and should be avoided.

List of drinks for those with diabetes to avoid:

1 – Sweet soda

The first item on this list is perhaps the most obvious and expected of them all. Sugary soda is one of the most dangerous drinks for people with diabetes. Avoid this type of liquid as much as possible.

2 – Flavored coffee

Coffee is a national passion and, when taken pure, can have health benefits. However, industrialized versions of coffee are a real poison for diabetics.

3 – Fruit juice

With rare exceptions, fruit juices should be avoided by diabetics. They are high in fructose, which is the sugar present in fruit.

Remember that the above information is just suggestions for improving your diet. Always look for specialized doctors and nutritionists to correctly adapt the foods you should or should not eat.

5 – Alcohol

Any type of alcoholic beverage should be strongly avoided by anyone who has diabetes. Beers, wines and other types of fermented products are among the worst choices.

4 – Flavored yogurts

Yogurt is a great drink or snack for anyone, as long as it’s its natural, fresh version. After all, this food contains a number of probiotics and positive nutrients. However, boxed yogurts are sugar bombs and chemicals that should be avoided by anyone with diabetes.