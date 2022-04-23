Does the Galaxy S22 Plus deliver the best value in the range? Analysis / Review

The screen has shrunk, while the 120 Hz resolution and rate has been maintained. What has evolved in this generation is the brightness that is stronger and on the same level as Ultra. Plus, there’s the Vision Booster feature debuted on the Ultra that boosts gamma and saturation to ensure better visibility outdoors. Stereo sound is more powerful and balanced than ever before.

The design is identical to the smaller model, either in appearance or finish, at this point nothing changes. While the Ultra brings curved edges and a more rectangular shape, here we have a flat phone with rounded corners. The colors on the Plus are the same as the smaller model, leaving out the wine tone available only for the S22 Ultra.

Here we have the Galaxy S22 Plus. Will this year’s mid-model be as forgettable as its predecessor? This time Samsung decided to do more with it and we don’t just have a stretched version of the Galaxy S22.

Performance is on account of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 combined with 8 GB of RAM. If you expect to see the new one outperform its Exynos 2100 predecessor, then you’ll be disappointed to hear that the two tied in our speed test. However, in benchmarks we have considerably higher numbers on the S22 Plus. However, it tends to heat up more in demanding games.

The battery has shrunk to 300 mAh and with that the autonomy has been sacrificed, but it is still capable of yielding a whole day. The big news is for the 45W charger support. And just like we saw on the S22 Ultra, it doesn’t make any difference. It doesn’t make sense, but it looks like Samsung has capped the power input on the battery to prevent it from frying.

And the cameras? After years of using the same sensors, Samsung has finally brought news in this generation. The main camera is now 50 MP and takes sharper photos, especially at night. The telephoto lens has evolved the most and captures much better photos. Ultra-wide is the same as before, as is selfies, so we haven’t seen any noticeable improvements.

Is it worth buying the S22 Plus? If you have the predecessor then no. Now if you are looking for the best cost-benefit of the new line, it is the most balanced option of the three. For more details, just check out the full review at the link below.