Elon Musk is denied credit at three major institutions for the purchase of Twitter

Even the richest person in the world has faced credit problems. After the billion-dollar offer to buy all the shares of Twitter, Elon Musk had his request for 43 billion dollars (R$ 202 billion) denied in three major financial institutions.

According to Bloomberg news agency, Blackstone, Vista and Brookfield received Musk’s proposal, but none accepted the request.

The $43 billion value offered by Musk by Twitter may seem small given the businessman’s estimated $219 billion fortune. However, most of this equity is in shares linked to Tesla, an automobile company founded by himself.

According to Bloomberg estimates, after spending $2.6 billion in cash to increase his Twitter equity to 9.1%, Musk has “only” $3 billion available in cash or highly liquid assets. , which can be sold quickly.

Another factor that may have influenced the denied credit request is that Musk has already taken out loans totaling $20 billion backed by his Tesla and SpaceX shares. That would leave room for just another $35 billion that the billionaire could theoretically raise in funds backed by his shares.

Now, to buy all of Twitter’s shares without borrowing, Musk would have to sell 36.5 million Tesla shares. That number represents a fifth of his stake in the company.

But it may be that the billionaire has another alternative. According to Bloomberg, Apollo Global Management Inc. is interested in being part of the purchase of Twitter alongside Musk, perhaps as the backer of the $43 billion.

Even though Musk’s purchase of 9.1% of the shares is recent, the billionaire has twice influenced the company’s value. After the announcement of the acquisition, Twitter’s market value increased by 27.12%. However, after informing that he would not participate in the social network’s board, the site was devalued by about 12%.

