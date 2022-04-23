Florida Governor Signs Bill to End Disney’s Self-Government Statute | World

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Friday to end a statute that allows entertainment giant Disney to act as a local government in the region where it installed its Orlando theme park.

This legislative change, approved by the state parliament this week, is the result of a political dispute between the Republican leader and the company in recent weeks.

DeSantis in March passed a law banning the teaching of subjects related to sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools.

The decision, part of a cultural battle waged by Republican leaders in the United States, did not provoke an immediate response from Disney, which initially declined to comment on Florida’s education law, where it employs about 75,000 people.

But widespread criticism for its silence on the matter led the company’s chief executive, Bob Chapek, to condemn the measure and suspend political donations in the state.

These statements angered DeSantis and prompted rapid approval of the withdrawal of Disney’s special status, which will take effect in June 2023.

“(Disney) is a company based in Burbank, California, and it uses its economic power to attack my state’s parents. like a tease and let’s fight it“, declared the governor when signing the law, according to the NBC network.

Disney’s special district, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, was approved in 1967 by Florida congressmen to facilitate the construction of Walt Disney World park near Orlando.

The park occupies an area of ​​100 km² and includes two towns and land in Orange and Osceola counties, in the center of the state.

Under the agreement, Disney manages the district as if it were a local government, collecting taxes and guaranteeing essential public services such as garbage collection, water treatment, etc.

The decision to annul the special status raised doubts about the future of the area where it is located.

Under state law, if the special district is dissolved, its assets and debts will be transferred to the local governments that surround the territory.