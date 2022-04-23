France has second round between Macron and Le Pen this Sunday; see how the dispute is going | World

In 2017, Emmanuel Macron won the second round of elections in France with 66% of the vote. Her rival that year, Marine Le Pen, conceded defeat shortly after the exit polls were released, and before the official result was even known, she said she would rebuild her party and pursue subsequent disputes.

1 of 3 Emmanuel Macron on his last day of campaigning, April 22, 2022 — Photo: Lionel Bonaventure / AFP

This is what she has done in recent years and, this Sunday (24), Macron and Le Pen will face off again at the polls in a second round to decide who will be the president of France.

2 of 3 Marine Le Pen on campaign, on April 22, 2022 — Photo: Denis Charlet / AFP

Polls on Friday (22), the last day that the law allows disclosure, pointed out that Macron should be victorious again, but by a smaller margin. Below are some projections:

Emmanuel Macron (On the March): 55.5%

Marine Le Pen (National Meeting): 44.5%

Emmanuel Macron (On the March): 55%

Marine Le Pen (National Meeting): 45%

Emmanuel Macron (On the March): 57%

Marine Le Pen (National Meeting): 43%

Macron’s victory, however, should not be treated as a certainty: in the last elections, in 2017, the polls missed the results by nine percentage points.

If he is victorious again, Macron will govern a divided country, as a significant part of his voters only vote for him due to lack of choice, according to a BVA poll, noting that 66% want him to lose his parliamentary majority in the legislative elections in June. .

Candidates cannot campaign on the eve of voting. On Friday, the two sought out undecided voters.

Le Pen held an event in northern France. There, she stated that if her opponent wins, “the French will be sentenced to life imprisonment” —Macron has a plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

She also said that her opponent showed “unlimited arrogance” in the only debate between them, held on Wednesday (20).

“Everyone understood that Emmanuel Macron doesn’t like France and especially those who don’t agree with his policy,” he said.

Macron went to the southwest of the country, and defended the policy of fighting Covid-19 adopted by his government.

The president said that Le Pen managed to “advance in disguise” during the campaign, by showing a less radical image in relation to traditional issues of the far right, such as immigration, and by presenting herself as the defender of the popular classes, in front of the “president of the rich. ”.

Left voters must decide the dispute

The third place in the first round, the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, had almost 22% of the votes. His voters have been courted by the two second-round candidates.

3 of 3 Jean-Luc Mélenchon visiting the book biennale in Paris on April 22, 2022 — Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP

Mélenchon’s own party, France Insubmissa, has campaigned to find out how its supporters will vote in the second round. The null or blank vote option obtained 37.65% support. A third supported Macron, and the rest defended abstention. Voting for Le Pen was not contemplated.

In his five years in office, Macron has let French left-wingers down, and his rejection of him is notable in that segment — he had been elected on the promise of “overcoming” the divide between left and right.

Among other cases, the left criticizes Macron, who is a former banker and former economy minister, for slashing housing allowances and lowering taxes on the richest.

However, Macron can boast of having saved, at least temporarily, companies and jobs hit by the Covid-19 crisis and of having reduced unemployment.

In the outskirts of Paris, the historic communist “red belt”, the bitterness of left-wing voters is also perceptible. Many residents are unsure about voting for Macron, as they did en masse in 2017.