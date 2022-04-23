France issues arrest warrant against Brazilian Carlos Ghosn; ex-Renault and Nissan boss says he is ‘surprised’ | World

The French justice issued this Friday (22) an international arrest warrant against Brazilian Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Renault and Nissan. Ghosn, who lives in Lebanon and has been arrested in Japan for alleged financial violations, said he was “surprised” by the warrant, according to his spokesman.
“This is a surprise. Ghosn has always cooperated with French authorities,” the Brazilian’s spokesman told the Wall Street Journal.
Later, in an interview with the French network BFM TV, Ghosn said he found the warrant issued by the French justice “surprisingly timely”, in a “politically charged” period, in reference to the presidential elections in France, whose second round vote takes place. on Sunday (24).
The warrant was issued as part of an investigation conducted in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) for abuse of corporate assets and money laundering, the prosecutor told the French press.
Ghosn, who also holds Lebanese and French nationality, should have been tried in Tokyo for financial embezzlement. But he has lived in Beirut since he fled Japan in late 2019 and the country does not extradite its citizens.
Prosecutors in France have issued international arrest warrants for Ghosn and four others. One of the warrants targets billionaire Suhail Bahwan, who owns a car dealership in Oman that prosecutors allege was used to funnel Renault funds for Ghosn’s personal use.
The other three arrest warrants are against Bahwan’s two sons and the former general manager of Suhail Bahwan Automobiles, he said.
In Nanterre, investigators are interested in almost 15 million euros in payments considered suspicious between RNBV (Renault/Nissan consortium) and the French car manufacturer’s Oman distributor, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA).
Carlos Ghosn, who ran the multinational Nissan, was arrested in November 2018 in Japan – Photo: AFP