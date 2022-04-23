French court issues arrest warrant against Brazilian Carlos Ghosn, former CEO of Renault and Nissan

Automobile tycoon is investigated for abuse of social goods and money laundering; payments of almost BRL 76.4 million considered suspicious were made to the French automaker’s distributor in Oman

Photo by ANWAR AMRO / AFP File photo taken on September 29, 2020 shows former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attending a press conference; France has issued an international arrest warrant for the car tycoon



the justice of France issued an international arrest warrant against the Brazilian Carlos Ghosnformer CEO of Renault-Nissan, as part of an investigation into abuse of social goods and money laundering. He is accused of obtaining personal benefit from a sponsorship agreement between the Renault brand and the Palace of Versailles, by organizing private parties, which he denies. The information was released by the country’s Public Ministry this Friday, 22. The Franco-Lebanese-Brazilian executive lives in Beirut, Lebanon, since he fled, inside a box, from the justice of Japan in 2019. arrest is executed, Ghosn will be presented directly to an investigating judge in Nanterre, in the Paris region, who will notify him of the investigation.

The French court is investigating payments of almost 15 million euros (R$ 76.4 million) considered suspicious between the Renault-Nissan alliance and the French automaker’s distributor in Oman, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA). The investigating judge in Nanterre issued five international arrest warrants, which in addition to Ghosn affect “the current owners or executives of the Omani company SBA”. “This order is very surprising because the investigating judge and the prosecutor of Nanterre know perfectly well that Carlos Ghosn, who has always cooperated with justice, has a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory,” said Jean Tamalet, one of the former’s lawyers. CEO of Nissan, who works for the King and Spalding office. As part of the investigation, the Nanterre magistrates traveled twice to Beirut.

The former executive is the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant and has not been able to leave Lebanon since he fled Japan hiding in an audio equipment box. At the time, Ghosn justified the escape by claiming that he intended to “escape injustice” and denounced a “plot” by the Japanese authorities. In an interview given to the newspaper Le Parisien in February, Ghosn stated that he wanted to return to France. “I can’t go back at the moment,” he declared, referring to the Interpol arrest warrant. “I am French, I was educated in France, I have very deep roots. France is still there, governments pass. I am sure that one day I will be able to return to France”, said the tycoon. He also denounced what he called a “deadly stab from the French government and the board of directors of Renault”, the automaker that is one of the civil parties in the case.

*With information from Le Monde and AFP