French election: Le Pen promises turnaround with border controls and ‘Frexit light’ | World

If elected president of France next Sunday, Marine Le Pen, a radical-right candidate running in the second round against President Emmanuel Macron, promises to turn the country’s foreign policy around.

Although Le Pen has officially abandoned France’s pledge to leave the European Union (Frexit) and the euro zone, which was part of her program in the 2017 presidential election, she proposes measures that violate European bloc rules and agreements and that could provoke a serious crisis on the continent. To the point that her projects in the international area are being called “Frexit light” by critics.

An eventual victory for Le Pen on Sunday, although polls point to an advantage for President Macron, would also have a direct impact on countries outside Europe, such as Brazil, as the candidate of the Rassemblement National (former National Front) wants to withdraw agriculture. of all free trade agreements and ban the import of agricultural products that could be grown in France.

The Mercosur-European Union agreement, signed in 2019, is locked and has not followed the ratification procedures in Europe due to strong opposition in several countries, such as France, to the Brazilian government’s environmental policy.

Le Pen’s radical right program envisages re-establishing control of people and goods on France’s borders. Since 1993, the country has been part of the Schengen area (which brings together 26 countries), within which people can move freely. In the case of a non-European citizen who enters the Schengen zone, his passport must be presented only in the country of entry and then he can travel to the other countries in that area without new identity checks.

Le Pen wants to renegotiate the Schengen agreement to “replace the total absence of border controls with a simplified system for European citizens”. The candidate of the National Rassemblement (formerly the National Front) claims that this is aimed at fighting immigration.

The candidate also wants to end the free movement of goods that has existed since 1993, one of the pillars of the European bloc. In the case of non-European products, there is a control in the country of entry to verify compliance with European standards and then it can be transported to other countries without further inspections.

Le Pen’s program states that “only border controls can ensure the conformity of goods destined for the French market.”

She has declared during the campaign that she wants to bar the entry of products, also agricultural, that are already produced in France or that do not respect the country’s safety and health standards. “France must not suffer unfair competition from products that do not respect these rules, imported by the European Union”, she says.

But Le Pen’s task of reinstating those border controls will not be an easy one. In order to renegotiate the rules for the free movement of people and goods, a unanimous agreement by the other 26 countries of the European Union is necessary, which would be very unlikely. Or else she would take a unilateral decision and expose France to harsh sanctions imposed by the bloc, as well as political marginalization.

Although Le Pen no longer mentions France’s departure from the European Union, as it had compromised her performance in the 2017 election, she says she wants to “reform the European bloc from within”.

She states that she intends to work towards the creation of a “European Alliance of Nations that have the vocation to progressively replace the European Union.” It is a new formula for her already old speech, in the 2012 presidential race, “to lay the foundations of a Europe respectful of popular sovereignty and national identities.”

“This Europe of free and sovereign nations will be the Europe of cooperation and will put an end to the project of those who want to make the European Union a federalist superstate loaded with ideology”, says its program.

Le Pen also wants to make the application of European rules optional. In practice, when a rule of the bloc does not correspond to the interests of France, there would be the prevalence of French law over the norms of the bloc, which violates the treaties of the European Union. Hungary and Poland, which have become pariahs on the continent, are already doing so.

The candidate wants to insert into the French Constitution the superiority of French law over European law “to allow France to reconcile its European engagement with the preservation of its sovereignty and the defense of its interests.”

Le Pen’s project of constitutional revision by popular referendum (in order to escape the parliamentary vote, his party has no senator) is probably unfeasible, in the opinion of several jurists, since French law does not include the possibility of a direct referendum to change the Constitution.

“It is the governments of the 27 countries (of the European Union) that draw up directives and regulations. European law cannot be opposed to national law. Inscribing the superiority of French law in the Constitution would be a soft Frexit”, says constitutionalist Dominique Rousseau in an interview with Le Monde.

In this final stretch of the campaign, President Macron has been attacking Le Pen’s European project, saying that the radical-right candidate continues to want France to leave the European Union, but “without saying so.”

Several terms have appeared in the French press in recent days, such as “Frexit light”, “hidden” or “undercover.” For Christine Verger, vice president of the Jacques Delors Institute, “even if the expression is more policed, Le Pen’s program is deeply sovereignist, which can lead to a form of Frexit, without saying so.”

Another measure that Le Pen, if elected, intends to insert into the Constitution is the “national preference” for the granting of benefits and social housing and also access to the labor market for people with French nationality, measures that are currently unconstitutional and also contrary to the European.

The national priority would also be used in tenders “to reinforce economic patriotism”. In some cases, there could be European priority.

She also wants to remove France from the integrated command of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). It is the military command of the transatlantic alliance that sets and applies strategies in the field. The radical right leader says she no longer wants to see France “dragged in conflicts that are not ours.”

“Leaving the integrated command of NATO would mean considerable distrust of France by the rest of the world and a loss of French influence abroad,” says Michel Duclos, a consultant at the Montaigne Institute.

Le Pen, who was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2017 French presidential campaign, is regularly accused by her opponents of being close to Russian power. Her party has debts with a Russian bank, renegotiated in 2020.

She was quick to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but does not support sanctions against the country, which she says penalize European consumers. There are fears that if she is elected, she could withdraw France’s support for EU sanctions on Russia, which could lead to an end to these retaliatory measures.

Le Pen advocates a “strategic rapprochement” between Russia and NATO after the end of the war in Ukraine to avoid “a close Sino-Russian union.”

The candidate is in favor of expanding the number of permanent members of the UN Security Council. At a briefing on his foreign policy last week, Le Pen said he would support India and “a great African country”, citing Senegal. Brazil was not even mentioned.

At the same time, Le Pen said he would not support Germany, which along with France is considered the “locomotive” of the European Union.

France, since the time of President Jacques Chirac, defended a permanent member vacancy for Brazil in the UN Security Council. Support ceased to be declared after the election of President Jair Bolsonaro, which caused a rift in relations between the two countries, which began after a mockery by Bolsonaro about the appearance of French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Le Pen congratulated Bolsonaro at the time of his election, but also said at the time that his comments about homosexuals and women “are eminently unpleasant” and that they could not be “transferred to France” and also evoked “a different culture.”

To restore French “national” diplomacy, Le Pen aims to put aside multilateralism, be it European or UN, which she says weakens France’s interests, and prefers to favor bilateral international relations.

The leader of the Rassemblement National also stated that the climate issue is not part of the priorities of her eventual foreign policy. She promised, at the very least, that France would not pull out of the Paris accord.

According to the latest polls, Macron has been widening his gap with the radical right candidate, who reached just two points after the results of the first round. The president now has between 53% and 56% of the votes, and Le Pen, 44% to 47%.