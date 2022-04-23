Game website is updated and fan discovers new programming

GTA 6 was announced in February
After the great level reached by the GTA 5, which resulted in the arrival of the title on three different generations of consoles, made the sixth installment of the saga to be awaited by users like rain in May. Despite the fact that the Rockstar Games recently confirmed that he was working on GTA 6, rumors about the new installment have not stopped circulating in recent months.
Likewise, this programmer contacted the Rockstar Games asking about GTA 6. Upon receiving the answer from the support panel, he discovered in the source code of the page, a game that has not yet been released in the database.
He also revealed that Rockstar uses a panel known as ZenDesk, and that it featured several games from the producer, such as GTA 5 and RDR2, however, as he was talking about Grand Theft Autothe answer was filed in a log that apparently corresponds to the future of the franchise.
In related news, an alleged employee of the Rockstar Games may have leaked an image of Grand Theft Auto 6 on 4Chan. In addition to the image, the alleged employee also shared some details about the game. The author states that there will be no major content updates for Grand Theft Auto Online until July 2022 and the announcement of the new franchise should take place soon after.
He further states that the game will be based on a modern setting and the story will follow a chapter-based system, just like Red Dead Redemption 2.