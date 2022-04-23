Game website is updated and fan discovers new programming

GTA 6 was announced in February

After the great level reached by the GTA 5, which resulted in the arrival of the title on three different generations of consoles, made the sixth installment of the saga to be awaited by users like rain in May. Despite the fact that the Rockstar Games recently confirmed that he was working on GTA 6, rumors about the new installment have not stopped circulating in recent months.

In the absence of official Rockstar news, leaks about the title continually appear on the net. Now it was the turn of an alleged update that, according to the Addicts website, a fan discovered a new schedule. These changes could be indications that the producer is getting ready to make a big announcement soon. According to a programmer on Reddit, the Rockstar Games entered a game in development in the support panel.