Health benefits of atemoya that will make you want to always consume the fruit

São João do Paraíso, April 22, 2022, by Ana Meireles

By the way, it is the result of crossing cherimoya with pinecone fruit. Of course, this is why their characteristics are similar. In addition, it has an important composition that helps in the proper functioning of the body. In this sense, in order to fully benefit from the benefits of atemoya, it is important to know it well. So, see below how nutritious this fruit is.

atemoya properties

Beforehand, know that it is a source of minerals such as potassium, phosphorus and calcium. In addition, it is rich in fiber, vitamin C, B1, B2, B3 and B6 and other nutrients. Therefore, consuming this fruit is a great idea for those who want to boost their health.

What are the health benefits of atemoya fruit?

First of all, atemoya is a great source of energy for those who train. It also has antioxidant, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory qualities that help prevent diseases such as cancer. This, according to a content by João Almeida, published on the website Globeon August 30, 2020.

In the same way, it still regulates the intestine, prevents premature aging, helps in the slimming process and improves blood circulation. In other words, it is an excellent ally in maintaining a healthy life. Therefore, it is very worthwhile to have this gem at home to serve the family.

Can you eat atemoya bark?

Although it sounds strange, the answer to that question is yes. However, eat it in natura it’s not very pleasant. However, it can be used to make jam, jam or jams. As a result, you avoid waste, take sustainable action and still take advantage of benefits of atemoya in a complete way. Now that you know all this, share this content so that more people can enjoy these advantages.

