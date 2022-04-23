Health Department warns of low demand for influenza vaccine in Campina Grande | Paraíba

Just over 11% of the current target audience for Influenza vaccination attended the immunization posts in Campina Grande. The Municipal Health Department released the numbers this Friday (22), and warns of the low demand of the elderly population.

According to the Department, the other priority group includes health professionals in the city. However, less than 20% of this public has been vaccinated since the beginning of vaccination.

In Campina Grande, the vaccine is available at the Basic Health Unit (UBS) and at Health Centers. There is also a fixed vaccination point within the Integration, in addition, there is a drive-thru post at the O Meninão Gym.

Immunization takes place in the morning, from 8:30 am to 11:30 am, and in the afternoon from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Healthcare professionals must provide proof of current position and an original photo ID. Seniors need to present only an official photo document.

According to the primary care manager, Samira Luna, there is no need to wait for a period of time between the application of the vaccine against Covid-19 and the vaccine against Influenza.

Samira points out that the Influenza vaccine protects against A (H1N1), A (H3N2) and B influenzas.

Children’s measles vaccination

In Campina Grande, the demand for childhood measles vaccine reached 10% this Friday. The percentage is also small, due to some cases that have already been confirmed.

“Children indiscriminately, from 6 months to under 5 years, that is, those children who are up to 4 years, 11 months and 29 days old, need to be vaccinated against measles, regardless of whether they are up to date or not, so that we can can protect them and, consequently, eliminate this disease again”, highlighted Samira.