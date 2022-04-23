Here’s how to watch the Axiom exit the Space Station live

NASA will live-stream the departure of Mission Axiom 1, currently docked to the International Space Station. The separation will take place this Saturday (23), at 21:35 (Brasilia time), but the broadcast with the preparations will start earlier, at 19:15.

The video will be available on the NASA website, the Axiom Space website, the NASA app, and also on the space agency’s YouTube.

Mission Axiom 1 is expected to land in the sea off the coast of Florida, USA, around 2:46 am on Sunday (24).

Axiom is the first private astronaut mission to visit the International Space Station. The four crew, Commander Michael López-Alegría, the pilot Larry Connor and the Experts Eytan Stibb and Mark Pathy will complete 16 days in space.

The date, time and trajectory of the ISS separation and journey back to Earth were defined in partnership between Axiom Space, NASA and SpaceX, maker of the space vehicle, Dragon Endeavor. These parameters depend on good weather conditions here on the planet — a variant that will be monitored throughout the day by teams from the space agency and the two companies.

THE dragon Endeavorwill return to Earth with over 90 kg of supplies and resources for scientific research.

