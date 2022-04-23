iPhone 14 Pro: New renders suggest larger cameras and more rounded edges

The iPhone 14 Pro should bring an even more advanced set of cameras than the iPhone 13 Pro and, for that, it will receive some changes in its look to accommodate its larger lenses. On Thursday (21), Ian Zelbo released renders that give a clue about the design of the next phone flagship from Apple.

The images compare the supposed appearance of the iPhone 14 Pro (left) with the iPhone 13 Pro (right). You can see that the new model renders display rounded edges to “match” the new camera module. Rumors claim that the top of the line will receive 48 MP sensors with 57% larger lenses this year.