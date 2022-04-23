iPhone 14 Pro: New renders suggest larger cameras and more rounded edges

The iPhone 14 Pro should bring an even more advanced set of cameras than the iPhone 13 Pro and, for that, it will receive some changes in its look to accommodate its larger lenses. On Thursday (21), Ian Zelbo released renders that give a clue about the design of the next phone flagship from Apple.
The images compare the supposed appearance of the iPhone 14 Pro (left) with the iPhone 13 Pro (right). You can see that the new model renders display rounded edges to “match” the new camera module. Rumors claim that the top of the line will receive 48 MP sensors with 57% larger lenses this year.
These changes should be limited to the iPhone 14 Pro. In the current generation, we see that the shape of the lens module is different from the edges of the cell phone, which justifies the “new” design. The renderings are based on rumors, so they include a notch-free screen and implemented with an exclamation point “!” cutout. Check out:
The notchless display with 20% thinner bezels would allow for this change, as the more rounded corners would mean less display area. The cutout should house the optimized front camera and Face ID sensors.
Other iPhone 14 Pro specs include a 6.1-inch LTPO OLED display with 120 Hz ProMotion technology; Apple A16 Bionic with 8 GB of RAM; and improved battery. The launch should take place in mid-September, if big tech follows the pattern of announcements from previous years.
(Updated April 23, 2022 at 2:36 pm)