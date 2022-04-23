Isolated case? See other presidential pardons granted around the world

posted on 04/22/2022 21:11



(credit: Ed Alves/CB)

The institute of grace, a measure used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to overturn the conviction against federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) made by the Federal Supreme Court (STF), is a resource considered “rare” in the world.

The pardon announced during the president’s live on Thursday (21/4), Tiradentes’ holiday and Brasília’s birthday, was quickly published in the Official Gazette (DOU) on the same night and caused a wide discussion about the constitutionality of the act, since the process was not final and Silveira had not yet served the sentence for the conviction. Measures like this are nothing new in international law. In the United States, Peru, Spain, Argentina and the United Kingdom, pardons and pardons have already been granted in different contexts and times.

According to Carlos Henrique Jund, head of the Jund Advogados Associados office, the constitutional pardon is a private act of the President of the Republic. “The Federal Constitution establishes as an act of clemency that does not disrespect the separation of powers, even because several constitutions in the world also provide for equivalent provisions,” he said.

According to specialist in Constitutional and Electoral Law Acacio Miranda da Silva Filho, the difference is that the pardon is aimed at a group of people and establishes a series of criteria to be approved. Grace, on the other hand, is aimed at a single person. “I think the most emblematic case is in the United States, because there is an institute called ‘grace’ with exactly the same dynamics here. THE [Donald] Trump, as soon as he lost the election, graced a number of people, especially politicians linked to him and criminally implicated on account of the facts that led to his impeachment request,” he said.

In the last hours as president of the United States, Donald Trump granted pardon to 73 people, in addition to granting a reduction of the sentence to another 70. Among those honored were Stephen Bannon, who headed his election campaign. Under the US Constitution, pardon given by the president is only valid for federal crimes, not for those that violate local or even state laws. Furthermore, it cannot be used to overturn or influence impeachment cases.

“Diverting from this institute is absolutely legitimate, and from then on, it is a duty of the National Congress to carry out eventual changes. Until then, what regulates the institute is the Penal Executions Law, which establishes that ‘given the pardon and annexed to the records a copy of the decree , the judge will declare the sentence extinct'”, stated Jund.

“Since the redemocratization of 1988, this feature has not been used. The pardon is common, it happens every end of the year, but grace is not. If you consider that in a democracy, the head of government is accountable to the population every four or five years, the population as a whole does not digest it well for him to grace a convict. Therefore, it is not common in any country”, said Acácio.

In other countries

U.S

Under the US constitution, the president has the power to overturn a conviction for federal crimes, except in cases of impeachment. Former US President Donald Trump used the feature after losing the 2020 elections. In the last hours of the Trump administration, he graced 73 people – many of them politicians and personalities allied to him.

United Kingdom

In British law, there is the institute of the “royal prerogative of mercy”, according to which the queen has the power to overturn convictions. The mechanism is ancient, being used, for example, to pardon pirates sentenced to death in 1717. In 2020, it was used to reduce the sentence of Steven Gallant, sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder, after Gallant acted to stop a 2019 terrorist attack on London bridge.

Spain

In an attempt to improve the troubled relationship between the capital and the Northeast region of Spain. In 2019, the Spanish government granted a pardon to the nine Catalan separatist leaders arrested for participating in events linked to the attempted separation from Catalonia. All pardoned had received sentences of between nine and 13 years in prison in October of that year.

Peru

In Latin America, there is the Peruvian case that took place in 2017, when the then president of Peru, Pablo Kuczynski, granted a humanitarian pardon to former president Alberto Fujimori (1990 and 2000). Fujimori was serving a 25-year prison term for human rights abuses, corruption and consenting to death squads. The pardon caused controversy in national and international law and ended up being revoked 10 months later. But in March 2022, Peru’s Constitutional Court approved an appeal that allowed his release.

“Fujimori’s case was a little different. He committed crimes against human rights, and for that we have the international criminal court, with universal jurisdiction; So you had the jurisdiction of Peru, you had the jurisdiction of the international court, and so there was an overlap. He could not be graced with the possibility of being tried internationally”, explained Acácio.

Argentina

In 2007, it was the case of the Hermana Justice that annulled the pardons granted in 1990 to former dictators Jorge Videla and Emilio Massera. They were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1985 as responsible for state terrorist plans. Among the crimes are the theft of babies during the dictatorship (1976-1983), responsibility in the Condor Plan and the appropriation of assets from the disappeared. They were pardoned in 1990 by former president Carlos Menem (1989-1999).