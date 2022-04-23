Lyrid meteor shower peaks this morning; know how to observe

posted on 04/22/2022 15:26 / updated on 04/22/2022 16:05



The National Observatory gave tips for not missing the meteor shower – (credit: AFP / Ye Aung THU)

Between the night of this Friday (22/4) and the dawn of this Saturday (23/4), Brazilians will be able to watch, with the naked eye, the peak of the Lyrid meteor shower. According to the National Observatory, the show can be seen in full from 1 am on Saturday. The North and Northeast regions will have a privileged view.

Despite this, the observatory says that all Brazilians will have the chance to watch the phenomenon. This is because the Earth passes, at the end of April, through a region in space where Comet Thatcher left debris, which forms the intense wave of meteors in the constellation of Lyra.

Called the Lyrid meteor shower, the spectacle is the oldest recognized by historians: it has been observed for at least 2,700 years and the first record was made in 687 BC by the Chinese.

Want to watch the meteor shower? Observatory teaches how

For those who always try to see a space phenomenon and can’t, the Observatory says that the secret is to follow some basic requirements. The most important of them is to be in a poorly lit place, that is, without so many lampposts and other forms of light. A countryside away from the city would be ideal.

In this place, it is necessary to look towards the north direction. If you are in doubt about which direction is north, the observatory has a tip: direct your right arm to where the sun rises, in the east, and the left to where it sets, in the west. Thus, your head and chest will be directed towards where the rain will pass.

Watch a meteor shower simulation made by MeteorShowers.org: