Macron warns Europe of negative consequences of a Russian gas embargo

Sputnik – French President Emmanuel Macron said that deciding on the Russian gas embargo may not have immediate consequences for Europe, but warned that it will be affected next winter (in the Northern Hemisphere), when energy demand is higher.

“We will not see the consequences of this [sanções contra os recursos energéticos russos] in the spring and summer of 2022, but next winter we will feel them if there is no more Russian gas,” Macron said in an interview with the Ouest-France newspaper.

