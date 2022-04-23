Madeleine McCann case: Man is indicted by the Portuguese police 15 years after the girl’s disappearance; know details

In 2020, the enigmatic disappearance of Madeleine McCann gained unprecedented hypotheses with the emergence of a new primary suspect: Christian Brueckner. Now, 15 years after the case, the Portuguese police have officially announced the indictment of the man for the crime. According to the BBC, the request was made by the Justice of Portugal, in partnership with the authorities of Germany.

Brueckner is in prison accused of raping a 72-year-old American in 2005 in Praia da Luz, Portugal, the same place where Madeleine was last seen. He is also accused of drug trafficking. This year, the man will be tried for another rape case, a 20-year-old woman, also in Portuguese lands, in 2007.

According to local media, the indictment was seen as essential for the investigation to proceed. As the case completes 15 years on May 3, there was a risk of statute of limitations, that is, the Justice would lose the right to punish the author of the crime within the period stipulated by law.

Continue after Advertising

New lines of investigation

In June 2020, Christian Brueckner’s name came into history. Currently imprisoned in Germany for other crimes, he would have lived in the southern region of the Algarve, in Portugal, during the years 1993 and 2007, when Madeleine disappeared. According to the Braunschweig Prosecutor’s Office, at the time, the boy committed a series of crimes, including robberies in apartments and hotel complexes, in addition to being involved in drug trafficking.

Since then, authorities have said they analyze the case as a homicide, and no longer a disappearance. “We assume the girl is dead”said prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters at a press conference on June 4, 2020.

According to him, there was “concrete evidence” about Madeleine’s murder that could not yet be revealed so as not to jeopardize Brueckner’s investigation. From there, properties and plots linked to the man were searched for possible remains of the little girl.

Continue after Advertising

As early as May 2021, German police were confident that the story could finally be unraveled. Officials told The Mirror newspaper that Madeleine had been killed in Portugal. Before, the theory was that Christian would have kidnapped the child in Praia da Luz and taken her to Germany, where she lived. “I am optimistic that we will solve this case“, said prosecutor Wolters.

The conclusion came after German police investigated a lot where Brueckner lived. “Since Christian didn’t have the lot at the time of Maddie’s disappearance, he couldn’t have buried a body there.“, clarified Wolters. The suspect’s lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, denied the allegations, saying his client had nothing to do with the crime.

Continue after Advertising

Remember the case of Madeleine McCann

Little Madeleine McCann disappeared at the age of three, while on vacation with her family in Praia da Luz, Portugal. She would be four years old in 10 days. The girl was with twin brothers Sean and Amelie, then two years old, in their hotel room. Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, had gone out to dinner with friends at a nearby restaurant inside the tourist complex, leaving the children unattended. As soon as they got back, they found Madeleine gone.

Madeleine’s own parents were considered suspects by the Portuguese police, with the hypothesis that Kate and Gerry had hidden their daughter’s body, after an alleged accidental death. The line of investigation was later abandoned. Another suspect was British-Portuguese Robert Murat, who lived near the hotel.

Without great conclusions, the case is a great mystery to this day, which arouses public interest. Maddie has been spotted over 9,000 times in over 100 countries – all leads were false. The documentary “The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann”, from Netflix, also explored the story and brought interviews with the main actors. Watch the trailer: