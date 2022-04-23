Man dies of brain infection after tick bite in US

Jenni Smith 1 hour agoHealthComments Off on Man dies of brain infection after tick bite in US1 Views
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that a man in the US state of Maine died after suffering a rare brain infection brought on by a tick bite.
According to the authorities, the victim, whose name was not identified, had severe neurological symptoms and received treatment for infection, but did not survive.
The case was linked to infection by Powassan, a rare flavivirus, transmitted by ticks of the genus Ixodes, which can reach the brain causing a lethal infection.
Symptoms usually appear between a week and a month after the bite and include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, mental confusion, seizures, memory loss, and serious neurological problems such as inflammation of the brain or spinal cord, which can lead to the death. There is no vaccine or specific antiviral drugs to treat the infection.
Cases are very rare, with about 24 reported infections a year in the US, according to the CDC. Most people are asymptomatic.
After the case, the CDC issued an alert this Wednesday (4/20) for state residents and visitors to be careful in areas where ticks may be present. People who go hiking should avoid camping in places with tall grass, use repellents and clothes that cover the body.
