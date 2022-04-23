Measles in Piauí: outbreak may be close to the state

By Lucrécio Arrais

Brazil can live a measles outbreak soon, including Piauí. São Paulo has already confirmed two people with the disease, while there are already two suspected cases here. A two-year-old child and an adult, born in Sao Miguel do Tapuioare being monitored.

In 2019, the Piauí confirmed three cases of the disease, while São Paulo recorded more than 18 thousand people with measles. A new outbreak can happen due to the low vaccine coverage.

Like Covid-19, measles is transmitted through aerosols, which are small droplets of saliva filled with viruses that can be dissipated by talking, sneezing or coughing. A sick person can infect up to 18 people, according to health officials.

Very virulent, measles is highly contagious. This is what infectious disease specialist Kelsen Eulálio explains.

“Measles needs high and homogeneous vaccine coverage. Brazil has not achieved this in recent years, and as a result, the outbreak occurred and we are at risk again”, he says.

Measles is mainly manifested by the occurrence of high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. “What characterizes measles is the appearance of red spots on the body, which start on the face, and until the second and third day, spread throughout the body”, adds the doctor.

measles can kill

For Amparo Salmito, FMS epidemiology manager, the risk of an outbreak may be related to the arrival of foreigners and the low rate of vaccination coverage.

“WHO congratulated Brazil and Latin American countries on the end of measles. But that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the disease. Not everyone vaccinates or is vaccinated against measles. In some states and abroad, new cases are emerging. So, if a foreigner arrives, there is, yes, the risk of an outbreak here,” he points out.

Surveillance

To contain the risk, FMS has been working on a surveillance system.

“Every time we have a patient with signs of measles, such as fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and rash, we do a serological test with a quick result. In less than a day we confirm the diagnosis. If this happens, we do a blockade vaccination. Whether on a street, in a neighborhood or in an entire municipality. But we have not had any positive cases.”

Salmito emphasizes that the disease must be treated seriously. “Measles is a serious disease that kills and is very contagious, because it is transmitted by coughing and sneezing. We have sentinel units. Whenever there is suspicion, there is 24-hour communication for us to take immediate action”, he concludes.

Vaccination schedule requires two doses

The Ministry of Health recommends a vaccination schedule that provides two doses for protection against measles. The first, which should be taken within 12 months of life, is the triple viral, or SCR, which protects, in addition to measles, against mumps and rubella. The second dose is at 15 months with the tetra viral, or SCRV, which is a booster for the three diseases, in addition to protecting against chickenpox.

The vaccine that is effective, safe and used for decades to protect children around the world is discredited. Vaccination coverage in Teresina is in 40% in 2022, against 70% registered by the end of 2021.

early childhood

According to information from the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), it is necessary that all people complete the vaccination schedule to prevent the spread of diseases, including those who were not vaccinated in early childhood.

For this, it is necessary to look for Basic Health Units (UBS) to update the vaccination card, which goes far beyond Covid-19 and flu vaccines, for example.

Vaccination coverage

The doctor Amariles Borba, a staunch defender of vaccines, explains that “the correct would be 95% of homogeneous vaccination coverage for all vaccines. “Vaccine coverage is not adequate”, points out. Amariles points out that vaccines save lives.