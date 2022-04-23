Meteor shower can be seen across the country: learn how to observe

Raju Singh 4 mins ago Technology Comments Off on Meteor shower can be seen across the country: learn how to observe 0 Views

The Lyrids or Lyrids meteor shower can be followed across the country between the night of this Friday (22/4) and the beginning of the morning of this Saturday (23/4).

According to the National Observatory, the best time to observe the phenomenon will be from 1 am this Saturday.

To facilitate this orientation, it is recommended that the observer directs the right arm towards the place where the sun rises (east) and the left arm towards the place where the sun sets (west). “So, it will be facing north”, guides the Observatory’s text.

The best way to watch the Lírids is to stay in a dark place with a good view of the open night sky. It will be possible to observe up to 18 meteors per hour.

What are meteors?

Meteorites are fragments of solid matter from space, which arrive on the Earth’s surface. Fragments that enter the Earth’s atmosphere but do not reach the surface are called meteors. The phenomenon leaves a “bright streak” in the sky, which is popularly called a “shining star”.

Planet Earth passes through the dusty wake of Comet Thatcher every year at the end of April. This path results in the meteor shower called Lyrids or Lyrids, as it is located in the direction of the constellation Lyra.

The Earth is passing through the region since the 15th of April and will finish the journey on the 29th of the same month.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Game website is updated and fan discovers new programming

GTA 6 was announced in February After the great level reached by the GTA 5, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved