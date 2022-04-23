Mirella enjoys a beach day in Miami and renews her tan with a neon piece: “For the areas”

Got the message! The funk singer Mirella impressed the followers of her Instagram this Wednesday (20) by posting new clicks during her trip to Miami, in the United States, and of course, she did not stop enjoying a day at the beach in foreign lands.

The 23-year-old singer left fans drooling over her impressive form as she took the moment to refresh her tan. Posing on the beach, Mirella also took great care in choosing her beachwear look and was successful when she came up with a neon green patterned outfit while lavishing good health on the social media crowd in the clicks.

“I bet the gringos even stopped to see this monument”, said a follower in the comments of the funkeira publication. “The cat is really powerful, stopping in Miami”, joked another internet user. “This woman knows how to be stylish, huh”, pointed out a third.

Mirella is revolted by the attitudes of fans and makes an outburst on social networks

Didn’t like it! Recently, MC Mirella used social media to vent about an annoying episode that happens every time she is approached by a fan. The singer said on her Twitter that she doesn’t like it when someone approaches rudely to ask for a photo.

“My God, it is not written how much I think the height of lack of education is the one who arrives to approach you already recording with the cell phone in your face”, said the muse on her Twitter. “He doesn’t ask, he doesn’t approach, he doesn’t greet, sometimes he doesn’t even know his name, but he already puts his cell phone in your face! My God…”, finished Mirella

