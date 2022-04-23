Moto G Stylus and Moto G 5G win 2022 version, check out specifications – Tudo em Tecnologia

After a wave of leaks and rumors, Motorola has finally released the new Moto G Stylus (2022) and Moto G 5G (2022). Check out the specifications and features of each smartphone below!

Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) comes with a 6.8″ FHD+ touchscreen that supports 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 695 chipset is available alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Plus, it comes out of the box with the latest Android 12 ready to go.

For stills, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) packs a 50MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it has a multi-function touch pen and a 5,000mAh battery that accepts 10W charging.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2022)

Just like the model above, the Moto G 5G (2022) also supports next-gen 5G networks. For this, it uses a Dimensity 700 chipset alongside 6GB/256GB of RAM and internal storage. In addition, it has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

As for cameras, the Moto G 5G (2022) includes a 6.5″ HD+ LCD display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. For photos, it has a 50MP main lens alongside two other 2MP auxiliary sensors. Plus, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and Android 12 out of the box.

Availability and pricing

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will initially be available in the US starting April 28 with a starting price of US$500. On the other hand, the Motorola Moto G 5G (2022) will arrive a little later on May 19 for $400.