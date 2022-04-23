National Police of Ukraine investigate destruction of Antonov AN-225, see images

Image: National Police of Ukraine





After the world’s single largest plane, the Antonov AN-225 “Mriya”, was destroyed during an artillery bombardment by the Russian Federation Armed Forces at Gostomel Airport, near the capital Kiev, the crime scene is being inspected by forensic experts. , investigators and the police explosives service.

As reported on Thursday, April 21, the National Police of Ukraine, forensic experts from the investigation units, together with firefighters from the Kiev Forensic Research Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, carry out an inspection of the site and collect evidence. materials.





Based on the evidence gathered at the scene, a series of examinations will be carried out, including the action of explosives and the evolution of the fire, for a better understanding of how it all happened. Police recorded a significant amount of Russian equipment and other physical evidence.

In addition, explosive police devices detect and deactivate unexploded ordnance dropped by Russian occupiers at the airport.