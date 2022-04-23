New PS Plus gets a release date in Brazil; see details | Games

The new PS Plus will be launched in Brazil and the Americas on June 13, 2022. The debut date of the new PlayStation Plus subscription levels was revealed by Sony this Friday (22), and the company also confirmed that new markets will receive the benefit of games via streaming, offered only by the Premium plan abroad. The new regions covered are: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. Brazil remains out of this offer for now.

🎮10 essential games for the new PS Plus catalog

With the new PlayStation Plus, Brazilian subscribers will have three planes at your disposal, namely: Essential (for the price of R$ 34.90), Extra (R$ 52.90) and Deluxe (R$ 59.90). The simplest plan is the subscription as players know it today, with no price changes. The others, on the other hand, promise access to a catalog with hundreds of games, including hits from PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) and classics from PSOne, PS2 and PSP.

1 of 2 Nova PS Plus, with hundreds of downloadable games, arrives in Brazil on June 13 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo New PS Plus, with hundreds of downloadable games, arrives in Brazil on June 13 — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

👉 Do I need to be a PS Plus subscriber to buy and download games on PS4? Ask questions in the TechTudo Forum!

Interestingly, Asian markets, with the exception of Japan, will be the first to receive the new subscription tiers, as early as May 23. Sony has not yet released a list of games that will be in the package, but the expectation is that these titles will be revealed in the coming weeks, before launch. See the schedule:

Asia markets (except Japan): scheduled for May 23, 2022;

(except Japan): scheduled for May 23, 2022; Japan : scheduled for June 1, 2022;

: scheduled for June 1, 2022; Americas : scheduled for June 13, 2022;

: scheduled for June 13, 2022; Europe: scheduled for June 22, 2022.

2 out of 2 PS Plus subscribers can access over 700 downloadable games with new plans; check it out — Photo: Publicity/Sony PS Plus subscribers can get access to over 700 downloadable games with new plans; check it out — Photo: Publicity/Sony

The idea of ​​the new PS Plus is to merge the service with PS Now, which guarantees access to games via streaming in selected countries. Abroad, the Premium plan, which brings this feature, promises access to 340 classic games via streaming, especially PS3 titles. In Brazil, there will be no access to PS3 games or streaming functionality – which is why the Deluxe plan was created.

In Brazil, those interested in the library of classics will have access to the Deluxe plan download, but without support for the PS3 catalog, which runs exclusively through the cloud. Sony also promises to offer 400 PS4 and PS5 titles on the service, including hits from PlayStation Studios and partners like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11 and Returnal.