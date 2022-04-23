New PS Plus is scheduled for June 13 in the Americas

Facebook

The text below was published on PlayStation.Blog.

We’re making fantastic progress with our efforts to launch the new PS Plus and I wanted to update you on the latest news. We’re rolling out our new PlayStation Plus offering a little earlier in select markets in Asia, followed by Japan. Here’s a look at our updated regional release schedule.

Asia Markets (excluding Japan) – targeting May 23, 2022

Japan – targeting June 1, 2022

Americas – targeting June 13, 2022

Europe – targeting June 22, 2022

In addition, we are also expanding our cloud streaming access to the following locations for a total of 30 markets with cloud streaming access. The following markets will also offer PlayStation Plus Premium tier at launch: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia.

We’ve been working on this massive global effort to provide flexible options, quality games and greater value to our members for some time now – and we’re just weeks away from our first regional release. We want to thank our PlayStation community for their continued support and we will have more to share as we get closer to launch. For more information, including pricing for your local market, please visit our website.