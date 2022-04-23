OnePlus Ace brings Dimensity 8100 Max and 150W fast charge – All in Technology

OnePLus has released a new flagship smartphone called OnePlus Ace. The model arrives with the Dimensity 8100 chip, which includes improvements in terms of AI for greater performance over the regular 8100. In addition, it includes 8GB/12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal space.

The OnePlus Ace display also pleases with a size of 6.7 inches and FHD+ resolution. The screen also has excellent front-facing and 120 Hz refresh rate support. There is also a 16MP front camera, 50MP main lens with OIS, and two other 8MP and 2MP cameras.

To keep everything connected, the company has included a 4,500 battery that supports 150W super fast charging. Although some still doubt the battery life, OnePlus guarantees a capacity of more than 80% even after 1,600 charge cycles. In addition, the device comes out of the box with Android 12 under the ColorOS 12.1 interface.

Screen: 6.7-inch AMOLED and FHD+ resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate support

6.7-inch AMOLED and FHD+ resolution with 120 Hz refresh rate support Processor: MediaTek Dimension 8100 Max

MediaTek Dimension 8100 Max RAM: 8GB/12GB

8GB/12GB Native Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

128GB / 256GB / 512GB Back camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP

50MP + 8MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 4,500mAh with support for 150W super fast charging

4,500mAh with support for 150W super fast charging System: android 12

The OnePlus Ace will be available from April 26 in China with a starting price of US$388.