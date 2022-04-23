Parents say they hope Madeleine is alive, after indictment – 04/22/2022

Madeleine McCann’s parents have spoken for the first time since the Public Ministry of Faro, Portugal, reported that a suspect was formally indicted for the disappearance of the British girl at an Algarve resort in 2007.

According to the Portuguese authorities, the suspect, indicted this Friday (22), would be a German of about 45 years old. In testimony, Kate and Gerry McCann said that, even if the chances are slim, they still have hope of seeing their daughter again. The information is from the British tabloid The Sun.

“We are delighted that the Portuguese authorities have declared a German man a formal suspect. This shows an investigation in progress being conducted by the Portuguese, German and British authorities,” they read in a statement.

It is important to note that the suspect was not charged with any specific crime related to Madeleine’s disappearance. Even if the possibility is small, we have not given up hope that Madeleine is alive and that we will be reunited with her one day.

Madeleine’s parents, in testimony

German police identified the suspect as a repeat pedophile, identified as Christian B. He has convictions for drug trafficking and is currently serving a seven-year sentence in the maximum security prison of oldenburgin northern Germany, for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman on Praia da Luz — the same place where maddie it disappeared.

According to the German authorities, he has other convictions for sexual abuse of children and is investigated in several crimes, such as:

the disappearance of inga Gehnricke 5 years old, in a forest of standal west of Berlin (Germany), in 2015

5 years old, in a forest of west of Berlin (Germany), in 2015 the boy’s disappearance René Hasse aged 6, in the Algarve, in 1996

aged 6, in the Algarve, in 1996 the disappearance of Joana Cipriano, aged 8, in the village of Figueira, near Praia da Luz, in the Algarve, in 2004

the disappearance of the Portuguese boy Jair Soares, seven years old, on a beach in Holland, in 1995

Carol’s murder titze 16-year-old German woman found dead in Belgium with her body mutilated, in 1996

16-year-old German woman found dead in Belgium with her body mutilated, in 1996 the death of a 13-year-old boy in Frankfurt in 1998

the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the Algarve region, in 2007, a few weeks before the disappearance of maddie

the rape of an Irish girl in 2004 in the Algarve

Christian was indicted in the Madeleine McCann case Image: Reproduction

Court documents accessed by Reuters show that he lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007, where he robbed hotels and apartments and forged passports. He was also caught stealing diesel in a Portuguese port.

He lived in a rented cabin on the outskirts of Praia da Luz, but said in a statement that he was sheltering in a van at the scrap yard in the village of Barrocal.

Christian had been identified as a potential suspect in Madeleine’s death in 2020 and has now been declared an official suspect at the request of Portugal.