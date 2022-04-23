Queiroga signs end of public health emergency due to Covid-19

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogasigned in the early afternoon of this Friday (22) the ordinance that puts End to Espin (Public Health Emergency of National Importance) by Covid-19. According to the document, the measures take effect 30 days after publication in the Official Gazette.

Queiroga had announced the end of the Covid-19 emergency last Sunday (17). On the occasion, he highlighted the scope of the vaccination campaign as a factor that enabled the change in the situation in the country. The minister said that the initiative was the biggest in history, with 73% of the population having completed the vaccination cycle. The state of emergency was decreed by the then Minister of Health Henrique Mandetta in February 2020. The first case of infection by Covid-19 was recorded on the 26th of that month.

During the announcement of the end of Espin, Queiroga stated that the country had a balanced epidemiological scenario and that the norm needed to be revised. The minister assured that no public policy would be interrupted with the change and that there would be a transition “so that we do not have losses in health care”. According to the head of Health, there was an 80% reduction in the moving average of cases and in the number of deaths from Covid, compared to the peak of occurrences caused by the Ômicron variant, in February this year.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, reported that the government had presented a plan to relax measures to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), responsible for the deliberations.

The proposal provides for the maintenance of authorization for the emergency use of inputs, the prioritization of the analysis of requests for registration of inputs and the maintenance of rapid testing in pharmacies. These measures guarantee, for example, the continuity of the use of vaccines and authorized medicines in an exceptional way.

In the moving average of cases and deaths, the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros, stated that the curve has been decreasing since epidemiological week 4. “We see, week after week, the moving average of deaths decreasing.”

The extraordinary secretary for dealing with Covid-19, Rosana Leite de Melo, said that the change in the framework does not mean that the country has to give up keeping attention focused on combating the pandemic. “We are taking great care not only with the regulations that refer to this ministry, but to other ministries and to the states and municipalities. It is an ongoing work. alert”, he said, emphasizing that Covid-19 is not over and that we will need to live with the disease.



